Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Won't return during road trip
Glass (lower body) won't be available for Thursday's game against the Panthers, but coach Pete DeBoer believes he should be ready to rejoin the lineup "soon," Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Glass has been sidelined for nearly a month with a lower-body injury, but it appears as though he's finally closing in on a return to game action. Once he's given the green light, the 20-year-old rookie will return to a bottom-six role and a spot on one of Vegas' power-play units.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Sidelined through All-Star break•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Week-to-week with leg injury•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Dealing with bone bruise•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Leaves after scary fall•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Deposits fifth goal•
-
Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Quiet in return•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.