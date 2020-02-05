Glass (lower body) won't be available for Thursday's game against the Panthers, but coach Pete DeBoer believes he should be ready to rejoin the lineup "soon," Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Glass has been sidelined for nearly a month with a lower-body injury, but it appears as though he's finally closing in on a return to game action. Once he's given the green light, the 20-year-old rookie will return to a bottom-six role and a spot on one of Vegas' power-play units.