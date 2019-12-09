Glass (concussion) is ruled out for Tuesday's matchup against the Blackhawks, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Glass exited Sunday's loss to the Rangers after taking an elbow to the head from Brendan Lemieux, who was fined $2,000 for the hit. The rookie has played in all 32 games this season, accruing four goals and 11 points -- six on the power play. With Cody Eakin (head) also on the shelf, Chandler Stephenson is expected to slot into a top-six role, and the Golden Knights will likely recall additional forward depth from AHL Chicago.