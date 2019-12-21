Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Works in no-contact capacity
Glass (concussion) practiced in a no-contact jersey Saturday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Glass made the next step in concussion protocol, and he took line rushes since Mark Stone sat out of practice, according to Schoen. The rookie has a chance to suit up Sunday in San Jose, but he'll need to shed the no-contact sweater first.
