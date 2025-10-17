Reinhardt scored a goal in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Bruins.

This was Reinhardt's second game with the Golden Knights after signing with the team in the offseason. He's filling in for Brett Howden (lower body) on the fourth line currently. Reinhardt has already matched his goal total from 17 games with the Senators in the 2024-25 regular season. The 25-year-old is likely to spend a lot of time as a healthy scratch, so it'll be important for him to make the most of his opportunities in the lineup.