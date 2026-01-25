Golden Knights' Cole Reinhardt: Good to go
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reinhardt (illness) will return to the lineup against Ottawa on Sunday, according to Ryan Wallis of Fox Sports Las Vegas.
Reinhardt will occupy a fourth-line role against the Senators on Sunday after missing Friday's 6-3 win over Toronto. He has contributed two goals, six points, 23 shots on net and 65 hits in 34 appearances this season.
