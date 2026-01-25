default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Reinhardt (illness) will return to the lineup against Ottawa on Sunday, according to Ryan Wallis of Fox Sports Las Vegas.

Reinhardt will occupy a fourth-line role against the Senators on Sunday after missing Friday's 6-3 win over Toronto. He has contributed two goals, six points, 23 shots on net and 65 hits in 34 appearances this season.

More News