Reinhardt has signed a two-year contract with the Golden Knights, the team announced Tuesday.

Reinhardt spent most of last season with AHL Belleville, picking up 14 goals and 18 assists in 45 games, but he also appeared in 17 games at the NHL level with the Senators. The Golden Knights lineup is already pretty filled out and will be tough to crack, so he will likely have to start his stint in the organization at the minor-league level.