Reinhardt missed Friday's game in Toronto with an illness, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Reinhardt was a late scratch and was replaced in the lineup by Jonas Rondbjerg. Reinhardt has two goals, four assists and 65 hits across 34 games this season. Reinhardt could return as early as Sunday in Ottawa.

