Reinhardt recorded an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Mammoth.

Reinhardt snapped a nine-game point drought with the helper. It's encouraging he was allowed to play through the slump -- the Golden Knights seem to value his contributions more than Alexander Holtz's at this stage of the season. Reinhardt has three points, seven shots on net, 27 hits, six PIM and a minus-2 rating over 14 appearances in a fourth-line role this season.