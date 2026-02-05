Reinhardt scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Reinhardt returned from a healthy scratch and put the Golden Knights ahead 2-0 in the second period. The goal snapped his six-game point drought. The 26-year-old has done alright as a fourth-liner this season, but that role has given him limited scoring potential. Reinhardt is at three goals, four assists, 28 shots on net, 73 hits and a minus-4 rating across 39 appearances.