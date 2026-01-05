Reinhardt was in the lineup and logged five hits in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Prior to Sunday, Reinhardt had been scratched in five straight games. His point drought is now at 10 contests, and that means his place in the lineup is far from secure. Rookie Braeden Bowman sat out Sunday for the first time in his NHL career, but Bowman has far more scoring upside than Reinhardt, who is at four points, 17 shots on net and 51 hits over 27 appearances this season.