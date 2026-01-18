Reinhardt scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Predators.

This was Reinhardt's first appearance on the scoresheet since the end of November. He was scratched for seven of eight games between Dec. 23 and Jan. 8, but he's played in five straight contests while the Golden Knights battle a handful of injuries to depth forwards. Reinhardt has two goals, six points, 21 shots on net, 60 hits and a minus-1 rating over 32 appearances.