Schwindt (lower body) will be a game-time decision to face the Penguins on Friday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

If Schwindt plays against Pittsburgh, it would be his first appearance since Jan. 18 versus the Blackhawks due to his lower-body injury. In 38 games this season, the Ontario-born winger has yet to find the back of the net, so fantasy players probably shouldn't be banking on him for a ton of offensive output. In order to suit up Friday, Schwindt will need to be activated off injured reserve.