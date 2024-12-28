Schwindt logged an assist in Friday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Schwindt continues to serve as an injury fill-in, playing fourth-line minutes in the absences of Ivan Barbashev (upper body) and Nicolas Roy (upper body). The helper was Schwindt's first point since Nov. 23, a span of nine contests that he failed to get on the scoresheet. The 23-year-old forward has seven helpers, 22 shots on net, 17 hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 28 outings this season.