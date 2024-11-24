Schwindt posted an assist in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Canadiens.
The fourth-liner helped out on Tanner Pearson's goal midway through the second period. Schwindt has been a fourth-line fixture for the Golden Knights in November, racking up three assists over 10 outings this month. He's up to six helpers, 14 shots on net, 14 hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating while averaging 9:49 of ice time across 18 appearances this season.
