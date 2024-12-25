Schwindt has played in five of nine games in December.

Schwindt was scratched for four games in a row in the middle of the month. Injuries to Ivan Barbashev (upper body) and Nicolas Roy (upper body) have opened up a spot in the lineup for Schwindt again, but he hasn't done much with it. The 23-year-old is in the midst of a nine-game point drought, and he has just six assists with 21 shots on net, 16 hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 27 contests in a fourth-line role this season.