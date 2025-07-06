Golden Knights' Cole Schwindt: Lands one-year deal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schwindt agreed to a one-year contract with Vegas on Sunday.
Schwindt generated one goal, seven assists, 32 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and 41 hits over 42 regular-season games for the Golden Knights in 2024-25. The 24-year-old forward will be in the mix for a depth role with Vegas during training camp.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Cole Schwindt: Gets first NHL goal•
-
Golden Knights' Cole Schwindt: Little playing time late in season•
-
Golden Knights' Cole Schwindt: Set to return•
-
Golden Knights' Cole Schwindt: Game-time call Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Cole Schwindt: Not on road trip•
-
Golden Knights' Cole Schwindt: Placed on injured reserve•