Schwindt agreed to a one-year contract with Vegas on Sunday.

Schwindt generated one goal, seven assists, 32 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and 41 hits over 42 regular-season games for the Golden Knights in 2024-25. The 24-year-old forward will be in the mix for a depth role with Vegas during training camp.

