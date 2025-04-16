Schwindt has played in just three of the Golden Knights' 22 games since the start of March.

Schwindt could draw in for Wednesday's regular-season finale if the Golden Knights opt to rest more players. The 23-year-old missed some time with a lower-body injury between January and March, and he hasn't been able to carve out a regular role since he got healthy. He's contributed seven helpers, 31 shots on net and 38 hits over 41 appearances this season. Barring a bad stretch of injuries, Schwindt probably won't see much action in the playoffs.