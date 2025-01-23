Schwindt (lower body) was put on injured reserve Thursday, per the NHL media site.
Schwindt is considered week-to-week after getting hurt Saturday against the Blackhawks. Schwindt has seven assists in 38 games this season. Look for Alexander Holtz to remain in the lineup with Schwindt out of action.
