Schwindt (lower body) took warmups on the fourth line, indicating he has been activated from injured reserve ahead of Friday's game against the Penguins.

Schwindt missed 15 consecutive games due to the injury. He'll now have a chance to compete for fourth-line minutes, though he may not last long on the NHL roster once William Karlsson (lower body) gets back in action. Schwindt has just seven assists over 38 appearances this season.