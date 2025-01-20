Schwindt (lower body) won't play against St. Louis on Monday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Schwindt will miss at least one game after being injured in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Chicago. He has earned seven assists, 30 shots on goal, 15 blocked shots and 36 hits in 38 appearances this season. Alexander Holtz will replace Schwindt in Monday's lineup.
