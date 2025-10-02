Schwindt was placed on waivers by Vegas on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Schwindt made 42 regular-season appearances for the Golden Knights last year and recorded a goal, seven assists, 41 hits and 17 blocked shots while averaging 9:15 of ice time. He returned to the team on a one-year deal during the offseason but failed to earn a spot on the Opening Night roster. If he clears waivers, he's slated to head to AHL Henderson to begin the regular season.