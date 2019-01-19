Miller (undisclosed) was activated from injured reserve for Saturday's game against the Penguins, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Barring a setback in warmups, Miller should be all set for this home contest against a Penguins team that will be eager to direct some shots at old pal Marc-Andre Fleury. It remains to be seen what kind of shape Miller is in after missing the last 13 games with his injury, but we're not aware of any restrictions that would otherwise prevent him from reprising his usual role on the power play and penalty kill.