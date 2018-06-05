Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Breaks nose in Game 4
Miller suffered a broken nose during Monday's Game 4 loss to Washington, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Miller sustained the break midway through the third period from a hard hit by T.J. Oshie, although he continued to play through the injury. Given the stakes, it would be fairly surprising for Miller to sit out Thursday's Game 5.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Opening goal proves to be huge•
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Posts two points in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Records two points in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Posts helper in defeat•
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Breaks slump with three-point night•
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Scoring drought continues•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...