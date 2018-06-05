Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Breaks nose in Game 4

Miller suffered a broken nose during Monday's Game 4 loss to Washington, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Miller sustained the break midway through the third period from a hard hit by T.J. Oshie, although he continued to play through the injury. Given the stakes, it would be fairly surprising for Miller to sit out Thursday's Game 5.

More News
Our Latest Stories