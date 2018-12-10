Miller tallied two assists in a 4-2 victory against the Stars on Sunday.

The two helpers, one of which came on the power play, broke a six-game pointless streak for Miller. He only has 14 points this season, but when he does score, Miller usually accumulates points in bunches. This was his fourth multi-point game of the season. He has two goals and 14 points with a minus-3 rating in 32 games.