Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Breaks slump with three-point night

Miller posted a power-play goal and three points with seven shots on goal during a 5-1 victory over the Hurricanes on Sunday.

The 25-year-old hadn't registered a point in eight straight games or a goal since Dec. 17, so it was about time for him to break through, and boy did he ever break through. Miller was everywhere, recording a career high in shots and points, two of which came on the power play. But despite the mini-slump before Sunday, Miller came into this one already with a career high in points and now he's tied his career best in goals.