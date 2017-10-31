Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Continues to impress

Miller converted a power-play goal to complement another man-advantage assist in Monday's 6-3 road loss to the Islanders.

Like the Vegas expansion franchise in general, Miller has been a pleasant surprise. The 25-year-old defenseman is up to two goals and five assists through 10 games, plus he's manufactured a whopping six points with the man advantage. Those numbers likely aren't unsustainable, but then again, Miller can still be used as a decent low-end blueliner in virtual settings even once he cools off.