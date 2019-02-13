Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Cools off in February
Miller has only registered two assists in February.
The defenseman had a good start to the year with 17 points in his first 36 games, but in six games this month, he has been limited to two assists. He has ramped up the physicality, delivering 16 hits over that six-game span.
