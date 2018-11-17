Miller (shin) returned to Friday night's game against the Blues in the second period after making several trips to the training room due to taking a slap shot to the shin, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Miller is acting the part of a warrior, as he's headed down the tunnel and back several times, seemingly doing everything he can to stay in the game. Granger speculates that the defenseman will receive the day off Saturday for maintenance.

