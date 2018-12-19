Miller (undisclosed) didn't practice Wednesday and is considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's game against the Islanders, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

The specific nature of Miller's injury has yet to be revealed, but he should probably be considered questionable at best for Thursday's matchup with New York at this juncture. If Miller's unable to go, Jon Merrill or Brad Hunt will likely draw into the lineup against the Islanders.