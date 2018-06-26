Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Easy choice for qualifying offer
Miller was tendered a qualifying offer by the Golden Knights on Tuesday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
In his third season, Miller turned out to be the top-scoring blueliner in Vegas by racking up a career highs in goals (10) and assists (31). Much of this improvement is attributed to Miller's usage on the power play, where he racked up five goals and 17 points. The Golden Knights are likely prepared to match almost any offer that comes his way.
