Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Elects salary arbitration
Miller (nose) filed for salary arbitration Thursday.
Miller had his best season yet as a pro in 2017-18, setting career highs in goals (10), assists (31) and shots on goal (177) while appearing in all 82 games with the Golden Knights. The 25-year-old blueliner will return as an important part of Vegas' power-play unit next campaign, and should produce enough offense to remain a desirable option in most fantasy formats.
