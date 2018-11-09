Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Ends four-game drought

Miller notched a pair of assists Thursday, helping his side to a 5-3 win at Ottawa.

It's the first time Miller has scored since Oct. 28, which was also against the Senators. In fact, you have to go back to Oct. 6 to get a game where Miller scored against someone other than Ottawa. Though he has potential, it's wise to wait to see him score against someone else before trusting him at all.

