Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Enjoys three-point night
Miller set up three goals (one on the power play) in Sunday's 6-3 road win over the Oilers.
The fourth-year defenseman delivered all of those helpers in succession, with the Golden Knights ringing up three straight tallies after Max Pacioretty bounced the puck off Matt Benning's skate for the go-ahead goal early in the second period. Miller took a hard slap shot to the shin in Friday's game against the Blues, but he doubled his season-long point total Sunday and is obviously none the worse for wear.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Courageously returns to action•
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Limps off with apparent shin injury•
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Ends four-game drought•
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Off to slow start•
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Will suit up Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Garners four-year extension•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...