Miller set up three goals (one on the power play) in Sunday's 6-3 road win over the Oilers.

The fourth-year defenseman delivered all of those helpers in succession, with the Golden Knights ringing up three straight tallies after Max Pacioretty bounced the puck off Matt Benning's skate for the go-ahead goal early in the second period. Miller took a hard slap shot to the shin in Friday's game against the Blues, but he doubled his season-long point total Sunday and is obviously none the worse for wear.