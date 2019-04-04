Miller was handed a $2,000 fine by the league for embellishment, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Miller is bogged down in a 13-game goal drought, but managed to notch five helpers over that stretch, including two with the man advantage. The blueliner is logging just 19:39 of ice time per game this season, but remains a critical piece of the power play, as he is averaging 2:24 and has tallied 13 of his 29 points.