Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Fined for embellishment
Miller was handed a $2,000 fine by the league for embellishment, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Miller is bogged down in a 13-game goal drought, but managed to notch five helpers over that stretch, including two with the man advantage. The blueliner is logging just 19:39 of ice time per game this season, but remains a critical piece of the power play, as he is averaging 2:24 and has tallied 13 of his 29 points.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Garners helper•
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Spends time in sin bin•
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Supplies pair of helpers•
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Pots third goal•
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Cools off in February•
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Unselfish play continues•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...