Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Garners four-year extension

Miller (nose) signed a four-year. $15.5 million contract extension with the Golden Knights on Saturday.

Miller was a huge part of Vegas' success in its inaugural season, as the ex-Bruin led his blueliner teammates with 41 points (10 goals, 31 assists) in 82 games, not to mention that he dropped five goals and 12 apples on the man advantage. He filed for salary arbitration as a restricted free agent Thursday, but it's clear that GM George McPhee wasn't about to play hardball with one of his most valuable defenders. Miller had plans to seek medical advice after breaking his nose during the Stanley Cup Finals, though we're still waiting for official reports on that situation.