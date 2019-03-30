Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Garners helper
Miller picked up an assist, two shots and a blocked shot in a 3-2 loss to the Wild on Friday.
Miller is at three goals and 26 helpers in 61 games this season, a slightly slower pace than the 41 points he had in 82 contests in the Golden Knights' inaugural campaign. Miller remains a power-play threat with 13 of his points coming with a man advantage, and his 115 hits provide a little extra value in formats that reward physicality.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Spends time in sin bin•
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Supplies pair of helpers•
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Pots third goal•
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Cools off in February•
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Unselfish play continues•
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Racks up pair of helpers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...