Miller picked up an assist, two shots and a blocked shot in a 3-2 loss to the Wild on Friday.

Miller is at three goals and 26 helpers in 61 games this season, a slightly slower pace than the 41 points he had in 82 contests in the Golden Knights' inaugural campaign. Miller remains a power-play threat with 13 of his points coming with a man advantage, and his 115 hits provide a little extra value in formats that reward physicality.