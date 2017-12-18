Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Great outing against Florida
Miller scored his fifth goal of the season, added a helper, and fired four shots on goal in Sunday's win over Florida.
That's a three-game point streak for Miller, who is a plus-4 over his last two outings. The third-pairing blueliner has been a terrific fantasy producer of late, managing two goals and eight points in his last eight games. The 25-year-old wasn't a big offensive producer with the Bruins, but he's contributing in a big way for Vegas with 19 points through 32 games. His power-play time and steady point production make him worth owning in many types of fantasy settings.
