Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Limps off with apparent shin injury
Miller sustained an apparent shin injury in Friday night's home game against the Blues, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
According to Granger, Miller made several attempts to tough out the injury, but he's back in the dressing room a second time after recording 6:17 of ice time. Another update on the defenseman should surface once the third period is underway.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Ends four-game drought•
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Off to slow start•
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Will suit up Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Garners four-year extension•
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Elects salary arbitration•
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Easy choice for qualifying offer•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...