Golden Knights' Colin Miller: No-go on New Year's Day
Miller (undisclosed) missed morning skate and won't be fit to play against the Kings on Tuesday, Danny Webster of NHL.com reports.
Miller is key puck-moving blueliner for Vegas with two goals and 15 helpers through 36 games, so the hope is that he won't be out much longer. Meanwhile, Brad Hunt -- who notched an assist in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes -- figures to see additional ice time in Miller's stead.
