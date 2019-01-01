Miller (undisclosed) missed morning skate and won't be fit to play against the Kings on Tuesday, Danny Webster of NHL.com reports.

Miller is key puck-moving blueliner for Vegas with two goals and 15 helpers through 36 games, so the hope is that he won't be out much longer. Meanwhile, Brad Hunt -- who notched an assist in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes -- figures to see additional ice time in Miller's stead.