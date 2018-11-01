Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Off to slow start

Miller has two assists through 12 games this season.

Last year, Miller broke out in his first season with the Golden Knights, notching 10 goals and 31 assists. He also notched 17 points on the power play. So far, he hasn't quite lived up to that. Don't give up hope yet, though. He's put 26 shots on net, and his minutes, and power-play time, are both up from last year. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 25-year-old turn things around.