Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Off to slow start
Miller has two assists through 12 games this season.
Last year, Miller broke out in his first season with the Golden Knights, notching 10 goals and 31 assists. He also notched 17 points on the power play. So far, he hasn't quite lived up to that. Don't give up hope yet, though. He's put 26 shots on net, and his minutes, and power-play time, are both up from last year. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 25-year-old turn things around.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Will suit up Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Garners four-year extension•
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Elects salary arbitration•
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Easy choice for qualifying offer•
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Taking hard-nosed approach by playing•
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Breaks nose in Game 4•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.