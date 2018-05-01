Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Opening goal proves to be huge
Miller found the back of the net on the power play Monday in a Game 3, 4-3 overtime road win over the Sharks.
Miller opened the scoring for Vegas in this highly entertaining playoff contest, and now the defenseman has a point (two goals, one assist) in every game of the conference semifinals. The former Bruin played all 82 regular-season games in his third year at hockey's highest level, notching 10 goals, 31 assists and 17 power-play points, so he shouldn't be overlooked in playoff settings.
