Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Picks up first assist of season
Miller registered his first point of the season -- a power-play assist -- in a 5-4 overtime win over Buffalo on Tuesday.
Miller has had a pretty quiet start to his Golden Knights career, finally breaking a scoreless drought in his sixth game of the season. Despite not scoring, the 24-year-old blueliner has registered 12 hits and eight shots on goal so far. However, he may play himself off the power-play unit if his name doesn't pop up on the box score more often.
