Miller scored a shorthanded goal in a 5-3 victory against the Sharks on Friday.

Right as the Golden Knights killed the first part of a 5-on-3 situation, Erik Karlsson turned the puck over on a terrible pass. Coming out of the penalty box, Miller had a clear breakaway and didn't miss. The Golden Knights tallied two short-handed goals and a power-play score in the big win.

