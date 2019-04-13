Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Picks up shorthanded score
Miller scored a shorthanded goal in a 5-3 victory against the Sharks on Friday.
Right as the Golden Knights killed the first part of a 5-on-3 situation, Erik Karlsson turned the puck over on a terrible pass. Coming out of the penalty box, Miller had a clear breakaway and didn't miss. The Golden Knights tallied two shorthanded goals and a power-play score in the big win.
