Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Placed on IR
Vegas placed Miller (undisclosed) on injured reserve Saturday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Miller is traveling with the Golden Knights on their current two-game road trip, but his placement on IR suggests he won't be available for either contest. The 26-year-old blueliner will be eligible to return whenever he's deemed fit to play, so another update on his status should surface once that occurs.
