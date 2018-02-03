Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Posts helper in defeat
Miller notched an assist in a 5-2 setback against Minnesota on Friday.
Miller has quietly produced since his outburst on Jan. 21, as he's now scored in five of his past six games. Owners who kept their faith in him are now reaping the rewards, and he should remain a useful contributor in most formats.
