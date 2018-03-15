Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Posts two points in rout
Miller contributed a goal and an assist in an 8-3 loss to New Jersey on Wednesday.
Miller has had a weird March so far, as he's either scored a pair of points or been shut out in every March game he's played. Unfortunately for him and his owners, his performances have leaned toward shut out more often than a top-scoring night. He's still a nice player to have on your roster given what he's accomplished, but he's not consistent enough to regularly warrant a starting spot in many formats at this time.
