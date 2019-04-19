Miller provided a pair of power-play assists and three blocked shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks in Game 5.

Miller now has three points in five games in the series, adding 13 hits, seven blocked shots and eight shots on goal. He had 29 points in 65 contests from the blue line in the regular season. Miller could make for a good DFS play in Sunday's Game 6 in Vegas.

