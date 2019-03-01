Miller scored in a 6-5 shootout win over the Panthers on Thursday.

Miller has seen his role reduced with Nick Holden healthy again, but Miller rewarded coach Gerard Gallant's faith with the tally in this contest. He added seven shots on goal and three hits to his stat line. For the season, he has 24 points in 50 games, but it will be hard to roster him if he can't maintain his spot in the lineup.