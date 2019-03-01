Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Pots third goal
Miller scored in a 6-5 shootout win over the Panthers on Thursday.
Miller has seen his role reduced with Nick Holden healthy again, but Miller rewarded coach Gerard Gallant's faith with the tally in this contest. He added seven shots on goal and three hits to his stat line. For the season, he has 24 points in 50 games, but it will be hard to roster him if he can't maintain his spot in the lineup.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Cools off in February•
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Unselfish play continues•
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Racks up pair of helpers•
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Activated from IR•
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Status coming down to warmups•
-
Golden Knights' Colin Miller: Remains sidelined•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...