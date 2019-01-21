Miller notched two assists in his return from injury against Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Miller picked up right where he left off following a 13-game stint on the sidelines. Prior to getting hurt, the blueliner recorded five helpers in his previous five outings. While he may be bogged down in a 12-game goal drought, the 25-year-old's ability to put pucks on his teammates sticks gives him top-end fantasy value.

